Pinnacle Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 8,455 Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,455 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 514,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 245,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 49,045 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 14,478 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 83,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 441.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 323,855 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Berry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

Berry Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRY opened at $2.84 on Friday. Berry Corporation has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.38 million, a PE ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.65. Berry had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $210.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.00 million. Analysts predict that Berry Corporation will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

Berry Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

