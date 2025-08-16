Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 1,492.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,374 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

BOND opened at $91.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.35. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $88.95 and a 12-month high of $95.32.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.