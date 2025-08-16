Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5%

PHIO opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -8.54 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. ( NASDAQ:PHIO Free Report ) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Phio Pharmaceuticals worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company is developing PH-762, an INTASYL compound in Phase 1b dose-escalating clinical trials to reduce the expression of cell death protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells’ ability to kill cancer cells; and PH-762 treated double positive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat advanced melanoma and other advanced solid tumors.

