Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5%
PHIO opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.86.
Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -8.54 EPS for the current year.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company is developing PH-762, an INTASYL compound in Phase 1b dose-escalating clinical trials to reduce the expression of cell death protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells’ ability to kill cancer cells; and PH-762 treated double positive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat advanced melanoma and other advanced solid tumors.
