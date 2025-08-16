Philadelphia Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.11.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $156.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $270.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.13 and a 200 day moving average of $148.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

