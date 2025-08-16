Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,796 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,593,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 44,087 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 2,262.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,215,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,128 shares during the period. Aspen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 559.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 715,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 135,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

In related news, Director Susanna Morgan sold 16,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $109,538.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,706.54. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Payoneer Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $6.73 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $260.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

