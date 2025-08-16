Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its position in Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 1,803.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Parsons from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Parsons from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Parsons from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.70.

Parsons stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average is $68.05. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Parsons Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.56 and a 12 month high of $114.68.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Parsons Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

