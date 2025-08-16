Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) CEO Purchases $82,225.05 in Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew V. Crawford acquired 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $82,225.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 907,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,753.50. This represents a 0.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Park-Ohio Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $278.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $400.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.10 million.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park-Ohio

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,083,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after acquiring an additional 118,393 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,023,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,274,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,853 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 480,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 386,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 61,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

