Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) SVP Terrill Pitkin Sells 5,164 Shares

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) SVP Terrill Pitkin sold 5,164 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $144,437.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,007.31. This trade represents a 11.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Par Pacific Trading Up 2.8%
PARR opened at $29.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.64 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $35.32.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Par Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PARR. Wall Street Zen raised Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Mizuho set a $34.00 target price on Par Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Par Pacific from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Par Pacific from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.96.
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.
