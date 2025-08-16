Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 45.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 740.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $5,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 363,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,657,125. This represents a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,823,974.88. The trade was a 36.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,515,632 shares of company stock valued at $196,472,623. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $177.17 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $190.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.03 and a 200-day moving average of $119.20. The company has a market capitalization of $418.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.59, a PEG ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

