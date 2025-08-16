Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on PACB. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1.80 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 35.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 702,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 185,648 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 151,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 21,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1,027.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 73,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $1.31 on Monday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.17.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 336.40% and a negative return on equity of 66.75%. The business had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

