Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.90.
Several research firms have issued reports on PACB. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1.80 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th.
NASDAQ:PACB opened at $1.31 on Monday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.17.
Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 336.40% and a negative return on equity of 66.75%. The business had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.
