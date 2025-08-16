Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,417 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Oracle from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Westpark Capital boosted their price target on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $4,041,142.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,247,469.76. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198 in the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $248.48 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $260.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

