ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,838 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2,466.7% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE OKE opened at $74.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ONEOK

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.