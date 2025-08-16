ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.5714.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Scotiabank set a $92.00 target price on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $74.00 on Monday. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 80.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

