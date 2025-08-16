On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 213,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,982 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $9,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,848,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,794 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth $39,119,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ON by 355.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,967,000 after acquiring an additional 710,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,575,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the first quarter valued at about $20,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

ON Stock Performance

NYSE:ONON opened at $45.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 100.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.24. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $64.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ONON shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ON from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ONON

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.