Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.7143.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Omnicell from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Omnicell from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Benchmark cut their target price on Omnicell from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $55.00 price target on Omnicell and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $31.69 on Monday. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Omnicell had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,093,000 after acquiring an additional 737,536 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,637,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,642,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,127,000 after purchasing an additional 394,820 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,834,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter valued at about $10,542,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

