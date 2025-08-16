Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $36.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

OMER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

OMER opened at $4.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. Omeros has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Equities analysts expect that Omeros will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after acquiring an additional 95,599 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Omeros by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 747,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after buying an additional 430,932 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Omeros by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 741,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 97,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Omeros by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 571,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Omeros by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 162,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

