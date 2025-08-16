Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

OMER has been the subject of a number of other reports. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Omeros Price Performance

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. Omeros has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omeros will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omeros

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Omeros by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Omeros by 14,486.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Omeros during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Omeros by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

