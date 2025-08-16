ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in ODDITY Tech were worth $8,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in ODDITY Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in ODDITY Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,460,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in ODDITY Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in ODDITY Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,690,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in ODDITY Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ODDITY Tech alerts:

ODDITY Tech Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ODD opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 3.27. ODDITY Tech Ltd. has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODDITY Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $241.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.44 million. ODDITY Tech had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ODDITY Tech Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

ODD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on ODDITY Tech from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ODDITY Tech from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ODDITY Tech from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ODDITY Tech from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ODDITY Tech from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODD

ODDITY Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ODDITY Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODDITY Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.