Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives $15.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OCSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Institutional Trading of Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Down 0.9%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $18,109,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,300.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 875,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after acquiring an additional 813,352 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 1,888,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after acquiring an additional 804,422 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $9,959,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $5,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $13.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.69. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $17.16.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.14 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 285.71%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

