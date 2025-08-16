Nuveen LLC Takes Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,596,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,036,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Magnite in the first quarter valued at $154,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Magnite by 9.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 582,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 48,219 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Magnite by 9.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnite by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,743,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,814,000 after purchasing an additional 138,417 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Magnite by 38.9% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Magnite from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Magnite from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Magnite from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnite

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 70,900 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $1,649,843.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 285,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,650,752.16. The trade was a 19.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Caine sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $111,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 178,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,981,060.87. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 965,695 shares of company stock valued at $19,189,114. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magnite Stock Up 0.5%

MGNI opened at $23.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 3.05.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Magnite had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $162.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Magnite

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Featured Stories

