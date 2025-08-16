Nuveen LLC Takes Position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,254,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,889,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.59% of Life Time Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dnca Finance lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Life Time Group to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

Life Time Group Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE:LTH opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Life Time Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $761.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 84,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $2,359,272.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 249,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,946,803.84. The trade was a 25.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $517,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 86,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,200.14. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,548,155 shares of company stock worth $691,624,905. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.