Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 325,787 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,330,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $2,066,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 9.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 15.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,693,000 after acquiring an additional 295,496 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $222,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,400 shares in the company, valued at $8,108,100. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $832,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 44,833 shares in the company, valued at $10,087,425. This trade represents a 7.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,847 shares of company stock worth $66,534,847. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Argus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.71.

Jabil Trading Down 1.0%

Jabil stock opened at $215.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.67 and a 12 month high of $232.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

