Nuveen LLC Makes New $43.91 Million Investment in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,375,496 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,906,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 1.52% of Tri Pointe Homes as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $60,261,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 54.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,255,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,061,000 after purchasing an additional 444,153 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 23.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,114,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,570,000 after buying an additional 210,810 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $6,380,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,286,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,645,000 after buying an additional 155,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $46.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $884.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPH. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

