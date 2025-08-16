Nuveen LLC Makes New $42.95 Million Investment in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 138,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,950,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Duolingo at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 323.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DUOL. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 target price on Duolingo and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler set a $375.00 target price on Duolingo in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Duolingo from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.20.

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.41, for a total transaction of $3,444,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,797.52. This represents a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $20,939,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $326.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $391.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.33 and a 1-year high of $544.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Duolingo had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

