Nuveen LLC Makes New $39.15 Million Investment in Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 985,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,154,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.35% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

