Nuveen LLC Invests $40.17 Million in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 232,164 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,174,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,824,000 after purchasing an additional 28,702 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $816,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MANH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.67.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $214.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.51 and its 200 day moving average is $187.51. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.81 and a 52 week high of $312.60.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $272.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.62 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 82.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, Chairman Eddie Capel sold 37,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $8,296,645.56. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 162,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,212,673.84. The trade was a 18.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 2,024 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.53, for a total transaction of $448,376.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,757.71. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $9,251,781. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.