Nuveen LLC Invests $38.51 Million in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 268,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HURN. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,349.92. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.74, for a total value of $142,209.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,071.88. The trade was a 11.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,708 shares of company stock worth $633,121. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HURN opened at $133.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.62. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.58 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HURN shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

