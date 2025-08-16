Nuveen LLC Buys Shares of 1,232,215 Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,232,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,749,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Radian Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,766,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,020 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 901,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,588,000 after buying an additional 470,158 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 161.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 553,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,312,000 after buying an additional 342,330 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,564,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,340,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,696,000 after buying an additional 246,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDN. Compass Point cut shares of Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Radian Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,105 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $171,834.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,008 shares in the company, valued at $673,469.28. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard Bernard Culang sold 8,773 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $292,755.01. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,050 shares in the company, valued at $268,628.50. This represents a 52.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,378 shares of company stock worth $2,944,414. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of RDN stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.32 and a 12-month high of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average is $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.97 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.69%.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Articles

