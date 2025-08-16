Nuveen LLC Acquires Shares of 295,744 Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 295,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.31% of Hyatt Hotels as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,378 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Melius Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.26.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,825 shares in the company, valued at $5,106,375. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $521,510.73. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,806.68. The trade was a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,491 shares of company stock worth $870,211. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE H opened at $141.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 1 year low of $102.43 and a 1 year high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.25%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

