Nuveen LLC Acquires New Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 234,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,223,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 159.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 179.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $667,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRYS. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.75.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $150.27 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.80 and a 52-week high of $207.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.40 and a 200-day moving average of $155.01.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $96.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.42 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 15.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $208,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,508,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,208,400. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,800 shares of company stock worth $7,487,943. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

