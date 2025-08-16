Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,402 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $30,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Nutrien by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Nutrien by 1,074.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 4,866.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTR shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

Shares of NTR opened at $57.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day moving average is $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $65.08.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.14%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

