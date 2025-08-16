Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Nucor were worth $40,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $194,804,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $141,216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,959,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,484,965,000 after acquiring an additional 745,671 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 17,785.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,867,000 after acquiring an additional 502,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,404,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,627,000 after acquiring an additional 474,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $145.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.91. Nucor Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.59 and a 52-week high of $170.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 39.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nucor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,265,209.60. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $906,342.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,707,592.73. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,094. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

