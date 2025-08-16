NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,522,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 68,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 50,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

In related news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $245,468.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,528.44. This trade represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI opened at $41.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53. NiSource, Inc has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

