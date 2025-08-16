Nimrata Hunt Sells 1,200 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.53, for a total value of $787,836.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,034,299.71. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nimrata Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 6th, Nimrata Hunt sold 7,143 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.43, for a total value of $4,503,161.49.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $650.84 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.14 and a 1-year high of $688.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $558.44 and a 200-day moving average of $487.11. The firm has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%. IDEXX Laboratories's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthCollab LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

