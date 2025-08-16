NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,562,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of NGL Energy Partners worth $88,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 277,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 48,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,216 shares in the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGL stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.41 million, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. NGL Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73.

NGL Energy Partners ( NYSE:NGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $622.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

