Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,679 CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in CAE by 132.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 28,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CAE by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the first quarter worth about $11,365,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth about $4,746,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of CAE by 15.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,087,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,530,000 after purchasing an additional 822,037 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Stock Down 2.0%

CAE stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.34. CAE Inc has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $806.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. CAE had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CAE in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

