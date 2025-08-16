Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vale by 233.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, August 4th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $12.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.84.

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE VALE opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. Vale had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.3417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 740.0%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

