Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,310,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 330.4% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,484,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,167 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,572,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,948 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,400,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,698,000 after purchasing an additional 980,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 34,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $1,515,091.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 412,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,155,892.32. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomas J. Heyman sold 4,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $201,253.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,096.30. This trade represents a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,846,164. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Exelixis from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exelixis from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Exelixis from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 target price on Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.06.

Exelixis Stock Performance

EXEL opened at $38.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.11. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.29. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $49.62.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

