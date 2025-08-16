Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 25,050 Shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 18,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 234.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Amcor by 2,064.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Amcor Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. Amcor PLC has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.07%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

