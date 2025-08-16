Needham & Company LLC Has Lowered Expectations for Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Stock Price

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Stratasys Stock Performance

SSYS opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $798.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

