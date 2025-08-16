Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $2.62 Million Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 140.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fedenia Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fedenia Advisers LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kickstand Ventures LLC. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 3,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of EMB opened at $93.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.86. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $94.18.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.411 per share. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

