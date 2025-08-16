Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $2.02 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 149.2% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

XLG opened at $55.13 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $55.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

