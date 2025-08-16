Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.40 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 99.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 473,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 236,096 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 34.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 850,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,974,000 after purchasing an additional 215,626 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 393.1% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 160,738 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 305.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 193,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 145,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 958.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 125,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 113,246 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

BATS:PDEC opened at $41.05 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.77.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.