Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 112 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 138.5% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $283.80 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $213.11 and a 52 week high of $285.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.42 and a 200 day moving average of $260.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.7666 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

