Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 10,908 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 171.2% during the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 79.5% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.91. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

