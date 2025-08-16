National Pension Service Purchases 4,519 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

National Pension Service raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $39,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 4,030 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $444,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,113.57. This trade represents a 40.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 5,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total value of $661,440.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 274,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,516,059.62. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,603 shares of company stock valued at $7,813,377. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $107.00 target price on WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $115.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Read Our Latest Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $107.39 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.18 and a 12-month high of $111.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.39%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.