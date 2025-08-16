National Pension Service Has $11.02 Million Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

National Pension Service cut its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,354 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.07% of Everest Group worth $11,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Everest Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 108,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,456,000 after buying an additional 15,660 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Group Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:EG opened at $332.11 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $320.00 and a twelve month high of $407.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.60.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by $2.22. Everest Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Everest Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Everest Group from $372.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In related news, CEO James Allan Williamson acquired 1,000 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $337.97 per share, with a total value of $337,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,618 shares in the company, valued at $8,658,115.46. This trade represents a 4.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

