National Pension Service Grows Stock Holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.11% of Hershey worth $39,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,460,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,997 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 18,311.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,010,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,127 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6,721.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 819,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,150,000 after acquiring an additional 807,433 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,628,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,710,000 after acquiring an additional 453,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,720,000 after acquiring an additional 356,249 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,037,420. This trade represents a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,852,240. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,311 shares of company stock valued at $20,931,348. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.83.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY opened at $177.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.27. Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $208.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.24.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.78%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

