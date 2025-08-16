National Pension Service Grows Position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH)

National Pension Service raised its stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $36,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Labcorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Labcorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Labcorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Labcorp by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Labcorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Labcorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Labcorp from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Labcorp from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Labcorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.58.

Labcorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $270.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.12. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.38 and a 1 year high of $283.47.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Labcorp

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.95, for a total transaction of $529,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,507.20. This trade represents a 23.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.78, for a total value of $1,505,439.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,895,642.82. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,046 shares of company stock worth $4,831,192. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Labcorp Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Labcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.