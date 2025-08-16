National Bankshares Lowers Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$110.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$111.00 to C$110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s current price.

MRU has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$98.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$91.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Metro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$110.13.

TSE:MRU opened at C$99.12 on Thursday. Metro has a one year low of C$81.01 and a one year high of C$109.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$104.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.08.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

